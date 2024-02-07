0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 21:28

Protests Erupt at UNRWA Office in West Bank over Funding Cuts

Story Code : 1114728
Protests Erupt at UNRWA Office in West Bank over Funding Cuts
A number of countries – mainly Western nations, including the US, UK and Canada – suspended funding to the body after Israel alleged some UNRWA staff members took part in Hamas’s October 7 operation in southern occupied Palestine.

The prospect of the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) being forced to shut down services by the end of February is deepening despair in refugee camps across the Middle East, where it has long provided a lifeline for millions of people.

It is also causing concern in Arab states hosting the refugees, which do not have resources to fill the gap and fear any end to UNRWA would be deeply destabilizing.

UNRWA, which provides healthcare, education and other services, has been pitched into crisis since Israel alleged that 12 of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led operation, prompting donors to suspend funding.

UNRWA hopes donors will review the suspension once a preliminary report into the assertions is published in the next several weeks.

For Palestinians, UNRWA's importance goes beyond vital services. They view its existence as enmeshed with the preservation of their rights as refugees, especially their hope of returning to homes from which they or their ancestors were expelled in 1948.

UNRWA - the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East - was set up in 1949 to provide refugees with vital services.

Today, it serves 5.9 million Palestinians across the region.

More than half a million children are enrolled in its schools. More than 7 million visits are made each year to its clinics, according to UNRWA's website.

"The role this agency has played in protecting the rights of Palestinian refugees is fundamental," UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma told Reuters in an interview.

Arab states hosting the refugees have long upheld the Palestinians' right of return, rejecting any suggestion they should be resettled in the countries to which they fled in 1948.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said the agency might cease operations in late February without more money.

Its third-biggest donor – the European Union – is due to make an 82-million-euro ($88-million) payment at the end of the month. But the 27-nation bloc's executive branch has demanded an audit of the agency by EU-appointed independent experts.

Of the UN agency’s 13,000 Gaza staff members, more than 3,000 continue working. Screening them within weeks would be impossible, and time is of the essence. The agency has been the main supplier of food, water and shelter during the war on Gaza, where around 85% of the population has been displaced.

“Should UNRWA cease or limit services, which may be the case as early as the end of February, it would significantly aggravate the ongoing dramatic humanitarian crisis,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote in a blog on Sunday, a day after discussing the issue with the bloc’s foreign ministers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024
Empty Alert
Empty Alert
7 February 2024
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
7 February 2024
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
7 February 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
7 February 2024
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
7 February 2024
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy's Remarks as 'Provocative, Unacceptable'
6 February 2024
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
6 February 2024
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
6 February 2024