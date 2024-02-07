Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza

Islam Times - Nicaragua has warned Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada that it will take the countries to the International Court of Justice over facts that weapons they are providing “Israel” are being used in a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In a bilingual Spanish and English statement, the Nicaraguan government said that the four countries had supplied arms to “Israel” to facilitate or commit violations of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip.Nicaragua’s government said it had delivered a verbal warning to them of its “decision to hold them responsible under international law”.“Nicaragua has urged the government of the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada to immediately halt the supply of arms, ammunitions, technology and/or components to ‘Israel’ as it is plausible they might have been used to facilitate or commit violations of the genocide convention,” the statement said.The central American country was one of several along with Turkey, Jordan, Venezuela, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Namibia to support South Africa’s genocide case against “Israel” in January.The International Court of Justice has delivered an interim ruling calling on “Israel” to refrain from impeding the delivery of aid into Gaza and improve the humanitarian situation.It also ordered “Israel” to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in the besieged enclave and to punish incitement to genocide.In its statement, Nicaragua argued that “the risk” of a genocide occurring supported its appeal for a halt in arms shipments.“The obligation to prevent genocide arises and begins when there is a risk of it occurring; in fact, when it is plausible that it is occurring or might occur. This plausibility is now beyond doubt and dispute.”