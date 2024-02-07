0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 21:47

US Fears Ben Gvir could Spark Tensions at Al-Aqsa in Ramadan

Story Code : 1114734
US Fears Ben Gvir could Spark Tensions at Al-Aqsa in Ramadan
According to reports, Washington is said to wary Ben Gvir could drag Occupied Al-Quds into the broader conflict in the Middle East by provocatively breaking through Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan.

In the context of Occupied al-Quds’ symbolical importance, the concerns voiced by Biden's administration as well as “Israeli” officials seem valid.

As the report noted, “As minister in charge of police, Ben Gvir plays a critical role in law enforcement at the site. A directive from above for officers to come down too hard on agitators or enter the Al Aqsa Mosque to quash clashes could risk sparking violence in Al-Quds, the West Bank and beyond.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024
Empty Alert
Empty Alert
7 February 2024
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
7 February 2024
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
7 February 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
7 February 2024
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
7 February 2024
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy's Remarks as 'Provocative, Unacceptable'
6 February 2024
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
6 February 2024
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
6 February 2024