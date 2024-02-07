0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 21:52

Humanitarian Disaster Looms: “Israel’s” Ground Invasion to Rafah Imminent

Story Code : 1114736
Humanitarian Disaster Looms: “Israel’s” Ground Invasion to Rafah Imminent
There were sounds of explosions in Rafah as “Israeli” gunboats opened fire at the main coastal road to the west of Rafah on Wednesday, while massive airstrikes were reported in the city, which had been called the safe zone in the strip.

“Israeli” strikes overnight have left eleven people martyred, including a journalist and his mother and sister.

“Israel” said its tanks and troops would imminently press into Rafah, and continue until the military has “full reign” over the entire 42-km-long territory.

Gazan families and medics in Rafah – the last refuge for Palestinians within Gaza – have warned of humanitarian catastrophe if “Israeli” troops push into the border town.

Displaced Palestinians crowded into tents in Rafah are fearfully waiting for an anticipated “Israeli” ground invasion with nowhere left to flee once the entity’s troops move in.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] has warned that any move by “Israel” to extend its full-scale invasion of Gaza into the massively overcrowded city of Rafah could lead to war crimes which must be prevented at all costs.

The “Israeli” entity has pressed on with its genocidal campaign and threatened a new ground assault on Rafah where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are now living, mostly in makeshift tents.

About 1.4 million people are sheltering in Rafah after being ordered there by “Israeli” forces, which previously described the area as a “safe zone”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024
Empty Alert
Empty Alert
7 February 2024
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
7 February 2024
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
7 February 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
7 February 2024
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
7 February 2024
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy's Remarks as 'Provocative, Unacceptable'
6 February 2024
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
6 February 2024
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
6 February 2024