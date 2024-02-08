0
Thursday 8 February 2024 - 10:59

American-British Aggression on Yemen Continues

Story Code : 1114823
American-British Aggression on Yemen Continues
The assaults took place on Thursday, targeting Saada Province in Yemen's extreme northwest and the coastal province of Hodeida.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television network, the airstrikes hit the al-Qutainat area in Saada’s Baqim District.

The attacks against Hodeida reportedly targeted the province’s As Salif District.

The US and the UK have been carrying out numerous such attacks against Yemen as means of trying to pressure the country into stopping a series of operations that it has been conducting in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The United States and Britain have conducted a new wave of airstrikes against Yemen, as the Yemeni military targets “Israeli” interests in solidarity with Palestinians.

The operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces have been targeting either “Israeli” vessels or those heading towards the occupied Palestinian ports.

The strikes have been seeking to pressure the “Israeli” entity into stopping an October 7, 2023-present American- and British-backed war against the coastal sliver.
Comment


Featured Stories
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
8 February 2024
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
8 February 2024
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
8 February 2024
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
7 February 2024
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024
Empty Alert
Empty Alert
7 February 2024
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
7 February 2024
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
7 February 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
7 February 2024