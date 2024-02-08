US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader

Islam Times - The US military announced that it carryied out a drone strike against the eastern section of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, martyring three people, including a senior commander of Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades resistance group.

According to the military's Central Command, the Wednesday strike came “in response to the attacks” on US troops and killed “a Hezbollah Brigades commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region.”Hezbollah Brigades identified the senior commander as Abu Baqr al-Saadi, and referred to the rest of the victims as other ranking officials.Citing “two security sources”, Reuters news agency said the attack targeted a vehicle belonging to Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha'abi or Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] umbrella anti-terror group, of which Hezbollah Brigades is a member.Osama Hamdan, the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas’ senior representative in Lebanon, reacted to the drone strike, calling it an attack on Iraq's sovereignty.The attack came nearly a week after the United States carried out a flurry of airstrikes against at least 85 targets at seven locations across Iraq and neighboring Syria, using more than 125 “precision munitions.”