0
Thursday 8 February 2024 - 11:02

UN: Risk of Famine Increasing by Day in War-Torn Gaza

Story Code : 1114825
UN: Risk of Famine Increasing by Day in War-Torn Gaza
At a press conference on Wednesday, UN secretary-general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric stressed that since the beginning of the current “Israeli” war on the Palestinian territory in early October, the world body has warned about severe food shortages there.

“Four months since the escalation of hostilities, OCHA [UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] is warning that in Gaza, severe food shortages, a breakdown in health services and inadequate facilities for water, sanitation and hygiene are putting children under the age of 5, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women, at increased risk of malnutrition,” he said.

In his daily update, Dujarric also warned that the risk of malnutrition is particularly high for some 300000 people in northern Gaza who have been largely cut off from humanitarian assistance.

Citing the World Food Program, OCHA has reported that the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza City in the north is “not enough to prevent a famine”, as the last time the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] managed to distribute food in the north of the territory was on January 23.

Dujarric’s comments came almost a week after he said that UN humanitarian partners distributed supplementary nutrition assistance to nearly 42000 children under the age of five, and almost 4000 pregnant women and nursing mothers.

However, he said on Wednesday that “a new screening by our humanitarian partners indicates a sharp rise in acute malnutrition, with a 12-fold increase compared to the rate recorded before the hostilities.”

Meanwhile, Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, said on Tuesday that the occupying regime was weaponizing hunger in its attacks against inhabitants of the Gaza Strip.

“‘Israel’ is clearly and systematically obstructing access to food for all civilians in Gaza,” he warned.
Comment


Featured Stories
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
8 February 2024
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
8 February 2024
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
8 February 2024
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
7 February 2024
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024
Empty Alert
Empty Alert
7 February 2024
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
7 February 2024
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
7 February 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
7 February 2024