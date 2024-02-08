Iran Nabs Spies Led by Center in Azerbaijan Republic

Islam Times - A number of spies directed by a center in the Republic of Azerbaijan have been arrested in Iran.

The Iranian security forces have recently arrested a number of spies and terrorists who worked under the direction of a center based in the Republic of Azerbaijan.The arrested spies had plans to carry out acts of sabotage in Iran.Last week, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence exposed a widespread Mossad spy network operating in 28 countries, marking a significant revelation in the ongoing battle against covert activities orchestrated by the Zionist regime.