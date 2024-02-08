0
Thursday 8 February 2024 - 11:15

North Korea Abolishes Economic Cooperation with South

Story Code : 1114831
North Korea Abolishes Economic Cooperation with South
Ties between the two Koreas have been in a deep freeze as Pyongyang accelerates its weapons development programs and Seoul ramps up military cooperation with Washington and Tokyo, with key inter-Korean economic cooperation projects suspended for years.

At a plenary meeting of the Supreme People’s Assembly on Wednesday, officials voted to scrap the law on inter-Korean economic cooperation “with unanimous approbation,” the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The latest decision comes after Pyongyang last month declared Seoul its main enemy and jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification.

The parliament also unanimously approved a plan to abolish a special law on the operation of the Mount Kumgang tourism project, once a prominent symbol of inter-Korean cooperation, AFP reported.

The resort was built by South Korea’s Hyundai Asan on one of the North’s most scenic mountains, and once drew hundreds of thousands of visitors from the South.

But its tours ended abruptly in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot dead a tourist from the South who strayed off an approved path, and Seoul suspended travel.

The Mount Kumgang resort was once one of the two biggest inter-Korean projects, along with the now-shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex, where Southern companies employed North Korean workers while paying Pyongyang for their services.

Seoul pulled out of the venture — launched in the wake of a 2000 inter-Korean summit — in 2016 in response to a nuclear test and missile launches by the North, saying Kaesong profits were helping fund the provocations.

In 2020, the North blew up a liaison office with the South on its side of the border — paid for by Seoul — saying it had no interest in talks.

After years of COVID-19-linked border closures, restarting its lucrative tourism business would offer the North a means of generating hard cash, but could now violate international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

As Pyongyang draws closer to Moscow, Seoul-based website NK News has reported that Russian tourists are set to visit the North this month.
Comment


Featured Stories
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
8 February 2024
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
8 February 2024
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
8 February 2024
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
7 February 2024
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024
Empty Alert
Empty Alert
7 February 2024
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
7 February 2024
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
7 February 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
7 February 2024