Islam Times - Ilham Aliyev was reelected the Republic of Azerbaijan's president on Wednesday with over 92% of the vote, according to preliminary results.

Mazahir Panahov, head of the Central Election Commission, announced the preliminary results of the presidential election, saying Aliyev got 92.1% of the vote from 54.47% of ballots counted, Anadolu Agency reported.Aliyev's closest competitor, independent candidate Zahid Oruj, received 2.2%.About 6.5 million people were eligible to vote, including those abroad.The last presidential election, which is held every seven years, was April 11, 2018. A decree signed by Aliyev late last year moved the vote forward from an initial date in October 2025.