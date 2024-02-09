Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country

Islam Times - The Iraqi military spokesperson Yehya Rasool Abdullah warned that “The US-led coalition has become a factor in instability in Iraq.”

This comes as US forces blatantly martyred Hezbollah Brigades commander Abu Baqir al-Saadi in an airstrike on his vehicle east of Baghdad.“American forces have repeated irresponsibly all the actions that would undermine the established understandings and hinder the initiation of bilateral dialogue,” he said in a statement on Thursday noting that “The US conducted a blatant assassination through an airstrike in the heart of a residential neighborhood in the capital, Baghdad, showing no regard for civilian lives or international laws.”In parallel, the Iraqi official accused the US forces of violating Iraqi sovereignty and disregarding the safety and lives of Iraqi citizens.“This trajectory compels the Iraqi government more than ever to terminate the mission of this coalition, which has become a factor for instability and threatens to entangle Iraq in the cycle of conflict,” he added.Abdullah further underscored that the Iraqi armed forces “cannot neglect their constitutional duties and responsibilities, which demand safeguarding the security of Iraqis and the land of Iraq from all threats.”