Friday 9 February 2024 - 01:56

Palestinian Youth Martyred by “Israel” near Nablus

Palestinian Youth Martyred by “Israel” near Nablus
Palestinian sources said that Al-Mansour Billah Jalal Mahmoud Al-Jabbar, 27, was martyred.

Al-Jabbar, a resident of the village of Jalqamous, northeast of Jenin, was seriously injured this morning after the occupation forces shot him at the aforementioned checkpoint, before they prevented ambulance crews from reaching the injured person, and detained his body.

It is noteworthy that another young man, aged 35 years, was injured by live bullets in the hand during the confrontations that broke out at the aforementioned checkpoint, as the “Israeli” occupation forces closed it and prevented citizens from crossing.

These forces also fired live bullets at a vehicle parked at the checkpoint, without knowing the fate of its occupants until now.

With the killing of Al-Jabbar, since this morning, the number of Palestinians martyred by “Israeli” forces and settlers in the West Bank, including Occupied Al-Quds, rises to 388.
