Islam Times - President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place.

"I appointed Colonel-General Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address to the nation, Kyiv Independent reports.“He has successful defense experience - he conducted the Kyiv defense operation. He also has a successful offensive experience - the Kharkiv liberation operation,” Zelensky said about Syrskyi.Zelensky also said in his video address that Generals Andrii Hnatov, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Ihor Skybiuk, as well as Colonels Pavel Palisa and Vadym Sukharevskyi, are being considered for leadership positions in the army."Starting today, a new management team will take over the Armed Forces' leadership," he added.Moments prior, Zelensky published a Telegram post featuring him standing together with Zaluzhnyi."I met with General Zaluzhnyi, thanked him for two years of service," Zelensky said in the written statement.