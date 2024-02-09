0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 02:05

13 Sudanese Migrants Killed after Boat Capsizes Off Tunisia

Story Code : 1114977
13 Sudanese Migrants Killed after Boat Capsizes Off Tunisia
The boat was carrying 42 people, all of them Sudanese, and two people were rescued, Judge Farid Ben Jha said.

Tunisia replaced Libya as North Africa's main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict elsewhere in Africa and across the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

The country has seen a record wave of migration since last year, with frequent catastrophes involving boats sinking off its coast as they carry migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa hoping to reach Italy.

In 2023 the Tunisian coast guard recovered the bodies of nearly 1,000 migrants drowned off its coast, Tunisian officials said, more than in any other year.

Tunisians have also been among those trying to make the crossing. About 40 Tunisian migrants wet missing last month after setting off in a boat towards Italy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi
9 February 2024
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
9 February 2024
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
9 February 2024
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
8 February 2024
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
8 February 2024
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
8 February 2024
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
8 February 2024
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
7 February 2024
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024