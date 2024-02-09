Hezbollah: US Assassination of Hashd Shaabi Commander Flagrant Breach of Iraq’s Sovereignty

Islam Times - Hezbollah denounced on Thursday the US assassination of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi commander, lashing out at Washington’s “flagrant breach” of the Arab country’s sovereignty, security and stability.”

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations strongly condemned the “crime assassination of commander Hajj Wissam Mohammad Saber, known as Abu Baqer Al-Saedi, along with his companions on the hand of the US occupation in Iraq.”The assassination is “a continuation to the US’ previous crime and continuous aggression against our Ummah’s (nation) people in Iraq, Syria and Yemen,” the statement read.Hezbollah, meanwhile, voiced full confidence that the Mujahideen of Iraq “are sticking to the path of resistance and liberation as well as support to the oppressed Palestinian people.”“This vicious assassination will make them more confident to proceed this path.”The Lebanese resistance movement then offered condolences to Kataeb Hezbollah in Iraq and to the families of the martyrs.