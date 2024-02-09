0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 02:06

Hezbollah: US Assassination of Hashd Shaabi Commander Flagrant Breach of Iraq’s Sovereignty

Story Code : 1114978
Hezbollah: US Assassination of Hashd Shaabi Commander Flagrant Breach of Iraq’s Sovereignty
In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations strongly condemned the “crime assassination of commander Hajj Wissam Mohammad Saber, known as Abu Baqer Al-Saedi, along with his companions on the hand of the US occupation in Iraq.”

The assassination is “a continuation to the US’ previous crime and continuous aggression against our Ummah’s (nation) people in Iraq, Syria and Yemen,” the statement read.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, voiced full confidence that the Mujahideen of Iraq “are sticking to the path of resistance and liberation as well as support to the oppressed Palestinian people.”

“This vicious assassination will make them more confident to proceed this path.”

The Lebanese resistance movement then offered condolences to Kataeb Hezbollah in Iraq and to the families of the martyrs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi
9 February 2024
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
9 February 2024
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
9 February 2024
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
8 February 2024
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
8 February 2024
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
8 February 2024
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
8 February 2024
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
7 February 2024
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024