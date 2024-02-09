Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime

Islam Times - Iranian President says the blood of the martyrs of Gaza and Palestine will mark the end of the Zionist regime and the current unjust order.

Speaking at the meeting of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a group of officials, representatives, and ambassadors of Islamic countries on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that the genocide and killing of children in Gaza have raised serious questions about Western powers' human rights claims and clearly showed the inefficiency of international organizations."We are confident that the blood of the martyrs of Gaza and Palestine will mark the end of the Zionist regime and the current unjust [world] order," he added.In his remarks, the president also touched on his administration's policies and plans, which he said are based on promoting justice, compensating for failure to make more progress, and improving the economic situation."The only solution to problems is to rely on the country’s own will, and the government does not wait for foreigners to solve the country's issues," Raeisi said.