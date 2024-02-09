0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 02:08

Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime

Story Code : 1114979
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
Speaking at the meeting of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a group of officials, representatives, and ambassadors of Islamic countries on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that the genocide and killing of children in Gaza have raised serious questions about Western powers' human rights claims and clearly showed the inefficiency of international organizations.

"We are confident that the blood of the martyrs of Gaza and Palestine will mark the end of the Zionist regime and the current unjust [world] order," he added.

In his remarks, the president also touched on his administration's policies and plans, which he said are based on promoting justice, compensating for failure to make more progress, and improving the economic situation.

"The only solution to problems is to rely on the country’s own will, and the government does not wait for foreigners to solve the country's issues," Raeisi said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi
9 February 2024
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
9 February 2024
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
9 February 2024
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
8 February 2024
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
8 February 2024
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
8 February 2024
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
8 February 2024
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
7 February 2024
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024