Russian Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Drone over Crimea

Islam Times - Russian air defenses on duty destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the territory of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation has been foiled tonight. The Ukrainian UAV was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by the air defense systems on duty," the ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reports.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June.The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.