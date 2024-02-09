0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 09:50

Suffering to Death: Mohammad Al-Sabbar 8th Palestinian Detainee Martyred behind ‘Israeli’ Bars since Oct.7

Story Code : 1115023
Suffering to Death: Mohammad Al-Sabbar 8th Palestinian Detainee Martyred behind ‘Israeli’ Bars since Oct.7
The Committee and the Palestinian Prisoner's Club confirmed that Al-Sabbar, a 21-year-old from Al-Dhaheriya, Al-Khalil, was martyred in the “Israeli” “Ofer” prison.

Al-Sabbar had been detained since May 2022 and has been deprived of medical treatment in the “Israeli” prison as he was suffering from health issues related to the stomach and intestines which required him to need treatment and specific dietary needs.

A statement by both committees indicated that although he was arrested nearly 2 years ago, the brutality of the “Israeli” occupation forces was multiplied after October 7 and Al-Sabbar was denied essential treatment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
9 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
9 February 2024
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
9 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
9 February 2024
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi
9 February 2024
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
9 February 2024
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
9 February 2024
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
8 February 2024
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
US Drone Attack in Baghdad Martyrs Top Resistance Leader
8 February 2024
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
US: Senate Fails to Pass More Funding for Ukraine, “Israel”
8 February 2024
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza
8 February 2024
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
7 February 2024