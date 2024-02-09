Biden: ‘Israel’s’ Response in Gaza Over the Top

Islam Times - The United States President Joe Biden stressed that “Israel’s” military response to the October 7 operation by Hamas in Gaza was “over the top”.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top,” he told reporters at the White House.Biden highlighted his efforts on reaching the long-awaited deal and a sustained pause in fighting: “There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it’s gotta stop.”Meanwhile, his administration outlined the conditions for the US military aid recipients in a new memorandum. Namely, Washington demands “credible and reliable written assurances” of adherence to the international law, including the international human rights law.The document does not mention any side but comes amid increasing calls in the US to condition aid to “Israel” over concerns regarding the “Israeli” continuous aggression in Gaza.Speaking about the negotiations process, Biden said that he had spoken to the “president of Mexico,” in referring to the leader of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.This is not the first time the oldest person to ever serve as the US President has mixed up names recently: earlier this week he reportedly referred to a conversation he had with Angela Merkel in 2021 as having taken place with the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.During the hearing over his mishandling of classified documents, US President claimed: “My memory is fine.”