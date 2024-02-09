0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 09:52

“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe

Story Code : 1115025
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
According to Hebrew Kan public broadcaster, the list of the officials in question includes “Israel’s” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and the “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

According to the report, Englman asked to include agendas and meeting schedules, starting from midnight on October 7 - hours before Hamas commenced the attack.

In October, the “Israeli” army’s spokesperson Daniel Hagari acknowledged that “Israel” saw preliminary signs that something was brewing before Hamas launched its operation.

Media reports and investigations published over the past four months, have indicated that “Israeli” military had some information regarding the prepared operation as early as a year in advance, but the intelligence report was dismissed due to its perceived lack of realism.
