Friday 9 February 2024 - 09:56

Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians

Lebanon's al-Manar TV, citing a Hezbollah statement, reported the movement's strike on the command headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade at Ein Zeitim base in the 1948 occupied territories on Thursday night.

The assault involved dozens of Katyusha rockets, targeting the Branit barracks and its garrison, resulting in significant destruction.

Earlier, Hezbollah targeted military posts and a command center in northern occupied lands, while Israeli artillery shelled border towns in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah's statement mentioned attacks on the Jalil command center in Kiryat Shmona, soldiers in Metula, and the radar post in occupied Shebaa Farms. Israeli army radio confirmed injuries in the Kiryat Shmona attack.

Simultaneously, Israeli artillery struck southern Lebanese towns, including Kfarkila, al-Khiam, al-Hamames, and outskirts of Aita al-Shaab.

Hezbollah fighters reportedly bombed the Meron air base with Falaq (Dusk) rockets, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza and retaliation for Israeli attacks on Lebanese villages.

The Israeli campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7, following a retaliatory attack by Palestinian resistance groups, has resulted in a significant death toll, with thousands killed and wounded.

Hezbollah pledges to continue its retaliatory actions as long as Israel persists in its offensive against Gaza, emphasizing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 27,840 people, most of them women and children. Another 67,317 individuals have also been wounded.
