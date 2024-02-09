0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 10:09
On Pakistan Election Day;

At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement that 12 people, including 10 security forces and law enforcement agencies personnel, were killed and 39 others were injured in these attacks that took place mostly in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwest Balochistan provinces.

"With the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7,800 quick response force teams, a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured," said the ISPR.

During various operations, five terrorists were also killed, it added. 
