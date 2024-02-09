0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 20:48

UNICEF: Gaza Witnessing Worst Level of Child Malnutrition Worldwide

“Gaza is now experiencing the worst level of malnutrition for children,” Elder said, speaking from Geneva.

“There is no safe area in Gaza, and civilians must be provided with water and shelter. The [Israeli] restrictions imposed make it difficult for us to carry out our work in the Gaza Strip,” Elder added.

The UN children’s agency also warned against an Israeli military escalation in Rafah noting there are more than 600,000 children in the area.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said an attack on Rafah would mark “another devastating turn in a war” that has killed nearly 28,000 people.

She said it could leave thousands more dead through violence or lack of essential services, and further disrupt humanitarian assistance.

“We need Gaza’s last remaining hospitals, shelters, markets and water systems to stay functional,” Russell said, adding, “Without them, hunger and disease will skyrocket, taking more child lives.”

More than half of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people have fled to Rafah, heeding Israeli evacuation orders ahead of the military’s expanding ground offensive.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following an October 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas, killing at least 27,947 Palestinians and injuring 67,459 others.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.
