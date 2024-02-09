Amirabdollahian Arrives in Beirut: Iran Will Keep Supporting Hezbollah

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian started a two-day visit to Lebanon during which he would meet the senior officials.

Upon his arrival at Rafiq Hariri Airport in Beirut, Amirabdollahian was welcomed by representatives of Lebanon’s foreign ministry, Hezbollah, Amal Movement, Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement.Amirabdollahian said Tehran attaches great importance to Lebanon’s security and considers Lebanon’s security as its own, reiterating Iran’s support to Hezbollah.Amirabdollahian told reporters that after four months of genocide in Gaza, the Israeli regime has not achieved any of its goals, and “what we see has been achieved just because of the resistance of Palestine, Lebanon and the region.”Emphasizing that the leaders of the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon acted tactfully and wisely, he said, “Today, we see that the victorious Palestinian resistance has put a political plan on the table in the name of Hamas.”“We told the US clearly not to support the Zionist regime in the genocide against Gaza and the West Bank. We have said loudly from the beginning of this Gaza crisis that war is not the solution.”The Iranian foreign minister said that the continued US support for the Zionist regime and Netanyahu will not result in a definite defeat. The Zionist regime seeks to drown the US in the swamp of war in the Middle East.He said that the US should immediately stop supporting the child-killing, genocidal regime, emphasizing that Hezbollah and the Lebanese resistance have played their deterrent and effective role tactfully and intelligently.Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Beirut Friday to meet with top Lebanese officials.Previously, some media outlets in Lebanon and Syria had said that Iran’s top diplomat would visit both Beirut and Damascus.This is the third visit by Iran’s foreign minister to Lebanon since the Israeli regime began its war on Gaza in early October.