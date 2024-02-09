0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 20:51

Amirabdollahian Arrives in Beirut: Iran Will Keep Supporting Hezbollah

Story Code : 1115179
Amirabdollahian Arrives in Beirut: Iran Will Keep Supporting Hezbollah
Upon his arrival at Rafiq Hariri Airport in Beirut, Amirabdollahian was welcomed by representatives of Lebanon’s foreign ministry, Hezbollah, Amal Movement, Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement.

Amirabdollahian said Tehran attaches great importance to Lebanon’s security and considers Lebanon’s security as its own, reiterating Iran’s support to Hezbollah.

Amirabdollahian told reporters that after four months of genocide in Gaza, the Israeli regime has not achieved any of its goals, and “what we see has been achieved just because of the resistance of Palestine, Lebanon and the region.”

Emphasizing that the leaders of the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon acted tactfully and wisely, he said, “Today, we see that the victorious Palestinian resistance has put a political plan on the table in the name of Hamas.”

“We told the US clearly not to support the Zionist regime in the genocide against Gaza and the West Bank. We have said loudly from the beginning of this Gaza crisis that war is not the solution.”

The Iranian foreign minister said that the continued US support for the Zionist regime and Netanyahu will not result in a definite defeat. The Zionist regime seeks to drown the US in the swamp of war in the Middle East.

He said that the US should immediately stop supporting the child-killing, genocidal regime, emphasizing that Hezbollah and the Lebanese resistance have played their deterrent and effective role tactfully and intelligently.

Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Beirut Friday to meet with top Lebanese officials.

Previously, some media outlets in Lebanon and Syria had said that Iran’s top diplomat would visit both Beirut and Damascus.

This is the third visit by Iran’s foreign minister to Lebanon since the Israeli regime began its war on Gaza in early October.
Comment


Featured Stories
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
9 February 2024
Turkish Police Arrest 147 Suspects over ISIS Ties
Turkish Police Arrest 147 Suspects over ISIS Ties
9 February 2024
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus
9 February 2024
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
9 February 2024
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
9 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
9 February 2024
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
9 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
9 February 2024
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi
9 February 2024
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
9 February 2024
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
9 February 2024
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
8 February 2024