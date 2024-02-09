0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 20:58

Violent Protests in India Kills Two, More than 80 Injured

Story Code : 1115183
Violent Protests in India Kills Two, More than 80 Injured
The violence erupted on Thursday when Uttarakhand state officials moved to demolish a property that an official said was neither registered as a madrasa nor as a place to offer Islamic prayers, though some locals considered it a religious site.

"I can confirm two have lost their lives and three people are serious (injured)," said senior police official Prahlad Narayan Meena. "Over 80 suffered injuries due to stone pelting, including some police and reporters."

Vandana, the district magistrate of Nainital where Haldwani is located, told a press conference the demolition drive and its aftermath were "not communal and should not be seen as such".

The officer, who goes by one name, said the protests were linked to the government drive to demolish a "property that is neither registered as religious site nor has it been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a madrasa".

Sumit Hridayesh, a state lawmaker from the opposition Congress party who represents Haldwani, said the violence was a result of "hasty action" by the administration. He said locals of the area, including Muslim clerics, should have been taken into confidence before starting the drive.

Uttarakhand's chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said the government would take the "strictest action against rioters and miscreants".

"Police have been given clear instructions to deal strictly with unruly elements," he said in a statement. "Every rioter who indulged in arson and stone pelting is being identified. No miscreant who disturbs harmony and peace will be spared."
Comment


Featured Stories
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
9 February 2024
Turkish Police Arrest 147 Suspects over ISIS Ties
Turkish Police Arrest 147 Suspects over ISIS Ties
9 February 2024
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus
9 February 2024
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
9 February 2024
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
9 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
9 February 2024
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
9 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
9 February 2024
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine
Zelensky Sacks Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi
9 February 2024
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
Iraq: US Turned to A Factor of Instability in Our Country
9 February 2024
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
Raisi: Blood of Palestine Martyrs Will Mark End of Zionist Regime
9 February 2024
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
NYT: “Israeli” Troops Filmed “Cheering Gaza Destruction”
8 February 2024