Friday 9 February 2024 - 21:00
Senior Cleric:

Attending 22 Bahman Rallies Means Standing with Gaza, Yemen

Story Code : 1115184
Attending 22 Bahman Rallies Means Standing with Gaza, Yemen
Addressing the Friday prayers sermon today, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard attached great importance on celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 on Sunday.

 Today, the enemy of independence has targeted the dignity and integrity of the country, he said.

The cleric also called on the people to turn Bahman 22 (February 11) into a peak and glory of the greatness and authority of the Iranian nation.

Attending the 22 Bahman rallies means standing with the people of Gaza, Yemen, and the axis of resistance, Aboutorabifard stresed.

The anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Revolution is celebrated on 22 Bahman, which is the 11th month in the Iranian calendar, equivalent to 11 February in the Gregorian calendar. This political celebration is held on the last day of the celebration called the Ten Days of fajr.
