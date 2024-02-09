Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus

Islam Times - Syrian army air defense countered the attack in the vicinity of Damascus, the capital of this country.

According to SANA, Syrian air defenses intercept hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus, the capital of Syria.The sound of an explosion has been heard over the western countryside of Damascus.No more details have been released yet.The Zionist regime has repeatedly violated Syrian airspace and targeted parts of this country during the past years even though the Syrian government has repeatedly sent letters to the United Nations and the UN Security Council, condemning these attacks and asking them to stop.