Iran Urges Maritime Safety in Red Sea Amid Calls to End Attacks on Gaza
Story Code : 1115187
Bagheri Kani conveyed these sentiments during a meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu in Beijing, as reported on Friday by the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.
In discussions with Ma, he reiterated Tehran's stance that the Israeli regime's assaults on Gaza must come to an end swiftly, emphasizing Tehran's opposition to imposing any solution on the Palestinian people.
Furthermore, Bagheri Kani expressed Iran’s readiness to address its nuclear issue through diplomatic and political means, expressing hope for sincerity and commitment from all relevant parties.
He also highlighted Tehran’s desire to enhance communication and coordination with Beijing to foster peace and stability regionally and globally.
Acknowledging Iran's diplomatic efforts, the Chinese diplomat affirmed China’s steadfast support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), advocating for a political resolution to Iran’s nuclear issue.
Regarding the Red Sea situation, Ma attributed the current circumstances to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.