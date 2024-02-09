0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 21:11

Attacks in Idlib Zone Leave Syrian Serviceman Dead, Two Injured

Story Code : 1115188
Attacks in Idlib Zone Leave Syrian Serviceman Dead, Two Injured
"In the province of Latakia, one Syrian serviceman was killed by a terrorist sniper, firing from the Klaba district at positions of pro-government forces near the settlement of Beit-Lukman. Two servicemen of the Syrian armed forces were injured as a result of mortar fire from Tuffahia area, targeting positions of pro-government forces near the settlement of Kermel," the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, a division of the Russian Defense Ministry told Tass.

The attacks, attributed to members of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist groups, totaled seven within the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours. Three of these occurred in the Latakia Governorate and four in the Idlib Governorate.

Furthermore, the Russian reconciliation center documented two violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols, related to flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side. These violations were carried out by a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft from the US-led international coalition.
