Friday 9 February 2024 - 21:14

Israeli Sniper Kills Palestinian Girl Outside Gaza Hospital

Story Code : 1115190
Israeli Sniper Kills Palestinian Girl Outside Gaza Hospital
A disturbing pattern of targeted killings of civilians is emerging near Nasser Hospital in southern Khan Younis city, as Israeli snipers have encircled the vicinity of the health facility. Al Jazeera reported that the bodies of 17 individuals have been recovered from the streets thus far.

In a separate incident, attack drones targeted a group of young people gathered on the hospital's roof. Hindered by a communications blackout, they were attempting to get internet signals on their mobile phones to connect with family members.

Since Israel's announcement of its intention to expand the ground invasion to Rafah city, there has been a surge in Israeli bombardment, a significant intensity in scale and level of destruction.

In central Gaza, numerous casualties were reported following the bombing of a residential area. Civil defense members were unable to reach the site due to heavy shelling and small-arms fire directed at them, leaving many people feared trapped under debris.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that the death toll from Israel's aggression on the blockaded territory has risen to 27,947 since October 7, with at least 67,459 Palestinians wounded.

In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces have killed 107 people and wounded 142 in Gaza.
