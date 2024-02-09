0
Friday 9 February 2024 - 21:16

Elon Musk Criticizes ‘Insane’ Volumes of US Aid Allocation to Ukraine

Story Code : 1115191
"It is insane to keep sending so much money to Ukraine with no accountability and no end game," Musk expressed on the X social network.

Musk's comment came in response to ex-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's tweet, accusing the US Senate of prioritizing funds for Ukraine at the expense of US border security.

"The first ‘border bill’ allocated 3x more money to protect Ukraine’s border than our own. Now that failed, so they’re trying to push the same funding bill for Ukraine to while allocating ZERO to protect our border - which reveals what the whole game was about the 1st time anyway," Ramaswamy stated.

The package bill on aid to Israel and Ukraine, which lacked provisions for tougher security measures on the southern US border, passed the first procedural vote in the US Senate on February 8. This initiative entails allocating over $95 billion in additional funding, with $60.06 billion earmarked for supporting Ukraine and $14.1 billion for aiding Israel.

A similar package, valued at over $118 billion and including a provision for $20.23 billion for security on the border with Mexico, failed the procedural vote on Wednesday.
