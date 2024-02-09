Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Friday that “Modern Ukraine is a country that was artificially created by the actions of the late Soviet leader Joseph Stalin after World War II.”

In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Putin described in detail the process by which Ukraine was created in its current form.He recalled that, during the feudal fragmentation of Russia in the Middle Ages, Ukraine – which he described as being part of Russian lands – came under heavy Polish cultural, religious, and political influence. In the 17th century, the people of this region wanted to join the then-growing power of Moscow, but Russia wanted to avoid war with Poland.Nevertheless, after a lot of deliberation, Moscow decided to bring this “part of old Russian lands” back into the fold, he said, which resulted in a war with Poland. Moscow reclaimed all of its “historic lands” during the reign of Catherine the Great, who ruled between 1762 and 1796, he recalled.After the 1917 Communist Revolution in Russia and another war with Poland, Warsaw regained control over large swaths of western Ukraine, Putin continued. In the 1920s, the Bolshevik government established a Soviet Ukraine that “had never existed before.”The Soviet authorities were “Ukrainizing” this region, in line with similar indigenization policies pursued in other areas, the president said.“After the Second World War, Ukraine, in addition to the territories that had belonged to Poland, received part of the territories that had previously belonged to Hungary and Romania… So, we have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin’s will.”Putin added that these nations in principle have the right to discuss the return of their former territories, but denied that he had ever discussed the matter with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. However, he suggested that Hungarians living in Ukraine want to “get back to their historic land.”“In 2008, the doors of NATO were opened for Ukraine. In 2014, there was a coup. They started persecuting those who did not accept the coup. And it was indeed a coup. They created the threat to Crimea, which we had to take under our protection. They launched the war in Donbass in 2014 with the use of aircraft and artillery against civilians. This is when it all started,” said Putin.The Russian President said that the coup in Ukraine was what provoked the conflict, adding that the CIA did its job to complete the coup.Putin further mentioned that he had engaged in multiple discussions with the US regarding the militarization of Ukraine by the West. He emphasized that Ukraine had begun preparations for military action.The Russian president also clarified that he had desired to negotiate a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.