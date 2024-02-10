0
Saturday 10 February 2024 - 07:41

South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to 'Intimidate' Her over ICJ Case

Story Code : 1115252
Speaking on the sidelines of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address on Thursday night, Pandor said she was concerned for the safety of her family after having been targeted on social media. 

Pandor said she had spoken to Police Minister Bheki Cele about beefing up her security after she received threatening messages. 

“I felt that [it would] be better if we had extra security. But what I’m more concerned about is my family, because in some of the social media messages my children are mentioned and so on, but this is par for the course.

"The Israeli agents, the intelligence services, [this] is how they behave, and they seek to intimidate you, so we must not be intimidated. There is a cause that is under way,” the top South African diplomat said.
