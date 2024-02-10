Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - Iraq's Islamic Resistance announced that it has attacked a vital target inside occupied Palestine.

We confirm the continuation of the destruction of the enemy's trenches, the Resistance group said by publishing a video from its operation.Saying that the attacks were carried out in support of the people of Gaza and in response to Israel's massacres against Palestinian civilians, the Resistance group stressed that its combatants have targeted a vital target of the Israeli occupation regime on the shores of the Dead Sea.The Islamic Resistance of Iraq also demanded the expulsion of the United States from Iraq.In support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance and in response to the US backing of "Israel" amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq continues to target US bases and targets in the region.