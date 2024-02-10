0
Saturday 10 February 2024 - 07:55

Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine

Story Code : 1115264
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
We confirm the continuation of the destruction of the enemy's trenches, the Resistance group said by publishing a video from its operation.

Saying that the attacks were carried out in support of the people of Gaza and in response to Israel's massacres against Palestinian civilians, the Resistance group stressed that its combatants have targeted a vital target of the Israeli occupation regime on the shores of the Dead Sea.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq also demanded the expulsion of the United States from Iraq.

In support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance and in response to the US backing of "Israel" amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq continues to target US bases and targets in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to 'Intimidate' Her over ICJ Case
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
10 February 2024
Sound of Massive Explosion Heard near Damascus
Sound of Massive Explosion Heard near Damascus
10 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
10 February 2024
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
9 February 2024
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
9 February 2024
Turkish Police Arrest 147 Suspects over ISIS Ties
Turkish Police Arrest 147 Suspects over ISIS Ties
9 February 2024
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus
9 February 2024
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
9 February 2024
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
9 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
9 February 2024
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
9 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
9 February 2024