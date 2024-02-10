0
Saturday 10 February 2024 - 07:56

US Monthly Export to Iran Doubles: Report

Story Code : 1115266
The latest statistics indicated that the volume of the trade exchanges between the two countries registered an eight-percent growth in 2023.

According to the data, Iran and the United States exchanged over $56.7 million worth of products in 2022, and the figure increased to $61.2 million in 2023.

The United States exported over $59 million worth of products to Iran from January to December 2023, showing a 29% hike compared to the previous year’s corresponding period.

It had exported over $45.5 million worth of non-oil goods to Iran in 2022.

The US import of products from Iran considerably decreased in 2023.

It imported $2.2 million worth of products from Iran in 2023 while it had imported $11.2 million goods from Iran in 2022.

This report also added that the volume of the trade exchanges between Iran and the United States in December 2023 increased significantly, with the US exports to Iran almost doubling in December 2023 and reaching $10.1 million.
