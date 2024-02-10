Iranian FM Starts Regional Tour in Pursuit of Gaza Peace

Islam Times - Heading a political delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has traveled to Lebanon in the first leg of a regional tour that focuses on ways to bring an end to the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Gaza.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Beirut on Friday evening.Talks on the bilateral, regional and international issues, especially the developments in Palestine, and discussions on ways to stop the Zionist regime’s cruel and savage aggression against Gaza are on the agenda of his regional tour, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Lebanon, Amirabdollahian said Iran has warned the US against its continued support for the Israeli regime and Benjamin Netanyahu.“The Zionist regime seeks to drown the United States in the quagmire of war in West Asia,” he said.Since the beginning of hostilities in Gaza in early October, Iran has maintained that war is not a solution to the Palestinian issue, the foreign minister said.Amirabdollahian said the Israeli regime has failed to achieve any of its goals in Gaza thanks to the resistance by the Palestinians as well as Lebanon and the entire West Asia. The Palestinian and Lebanese resistance leaders, he said, have displayed a tactfully wise attitude in action and politics.“Today, we see the victorious Palestinian resistance has put a political plan in the name of Hamas on the table,” he stated, Press TV reported.The Iranian minister also commended the effective role of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah in the face of Israel and paid tribute to all the martyrs of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance fronts.“Iran will continue to strongly support the resistance and Lebanon. We consider Lebanon’s security to be Iran and the region’s security,” he said.Following his visit to Beirut, Amirabdollahian will head to the Syrian capital, Damascus.