0
Saturday 10 February 2024 - 07:58

Iran Hails Successful Elections in Pakistan

Story Code : 1115269
Iran Hails Successful Elections in Pakistan
In a statement on Friday evening, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani lauded the successful elections as an indicator of the strong position of democracy in Pakistan.

He also wished the friendly, brotherly and neighborly Pakistani nation success in the completion of the political process, formation of a new parliament and government, and ensuring growing prosperity.

Results are still coming in after millions of Pakistanis went to the polls on Thursday in a vote marred by violence and a suspension of mobile phone services.

About 128 million voters were registered to vote in national and state elections amid political and economic challenges.

As of Friday afternoon, Pakistan’s election commission had announced provisional results for more than half of the National Assembly seats.

Each voter can cast two votes —one for the National Assembly and the other for the provincial assembly.

The National Assembly comprises 336 seats –266 to be decided through direct voting, while 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities which are allotted on the basis of 5 percent proportional representation in the federal parliament.

A party or a coalition will need 134 seats to form the government.

Former Pakistani prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan have both declared victory in the election.
Comment


Featured Stories
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to 'Intimidate' Her over ICJ Case
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
10 February 2024
Sound of Massive Explosion Heard near Damascus
Sound of Massive Explosion Heard near Damascus
10 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
10 February 2024
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
9 February 2024
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
9 February 2024
Turkish Police Arrest 147 Suspects over ISIS Ties
Turkish Police Arrest 147 Suspects over ISIS Ties
9 February 2024
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets near Damascus
9 February 2024
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
Yemen: All Warships will Be Forced to Leave Red Sea
9 February 2024
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
At least 12 Dead, 39 Injured in 51 Terrorist Attacks
9 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Outposts in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
9 February 2024
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
“Israeli” Comptroller Requests Diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 Probe
9 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Gaza Situation Tragedy of Muslim World, All Humanity
9 February 2024