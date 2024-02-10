Iran Hails Successful Elections in Pakistan

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry congratulated the Pakistani government and nation on holding the general parliamentary elections successfully.

In a statement on Friday evening, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani lauded the successful elections as an indicator of the strong position of democracy in Pakistan.He also wished the friendly, brotherly and neighborly Pakistani nation success in the completion of the political process, formation of a new parliament and government, and ensuring growing prosperity.Results are still coming in after millions of Pakistanis went to the polls on Thursday in a vote marred by violence and a suspension of mobile phone services.About 128 million voters were registered to vote in national and state elections amid political and economic challenges.As of Friday afternoon, Pakistan’s election commission had announced provisional results for more than half of the National Assembly seats.Each voter can cast two votes —one for the National Assembly and the other for the provincial assembly.The National Assembly comprises 336 seats –266 to be decided through direct voting, while 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities which are allotted on the basis of 5 percent proportional representation in the federal parliament.A party or a coalition will need 134 seats to form the government.Former Pakistani prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan have both declared victory in the election.