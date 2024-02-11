Resistance Leaders: Regional Situation Not in Favor of Israel

Islam Times - The leaders of resistance groups in West Asia said that the condition in the battlefield is in favor of resistance, and Israel has failed to achieve any of its declared objectives under the mounting internal and international pressures.

Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad Al-Nakhala, member of Hamas’ politburo Osama Hamdan and deputy secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Jamil Mazhar, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Lebanon’s Beirut on Saturday, expressing their gratitude to Tehran for backing Palestine.As a result of resistance, the leaders stated that “certain signs of victory” for the Palestinian nation are on the horizon.“Time is in favor of the resistance”, they stressed, and while Israel is under domestic and global pressure, it has not gained any of its declared goals.Israel has been carrying out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early October, killing almost 28,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women, and wounding nearly 68,000 others, and levelling entire neighbourhoods. Thousands more are missing and feared buried under the rubble.Tel Aviv has also imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off food, electricity, fuel and water supplies. The move has plunged the blockaded territory into a humanitarian crisis.Palestinian forces have in recent months taken Israel by surprise on the battlefield across the Gaza Strip by inflicting heavy losses on Israeli troops. The Palestinian resistance movements say they do not face a shortage of munitions and other military equipment, and are ready for a long battle with the Zionist regime.Amir Abdollahian, for his part, emphasized that stopping the Zionist regime’s war machine in Gaza and the West Bank is “a priority”.He added Palestinian groups need to adopt “a unified and united” stance in managing “the proposed political initiatives” to stop the war on Gaza, deliver aid to the besieged enclave and prisoner swap.The diplomat warned regional and international actors to “stay away from imposing their plans, refrain from influencing the Palestinian people from outside Palestine and allow the Palestinian people to decide their own destiny based on the mechanisms agreed by Palestinians”.