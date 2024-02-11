Iran to continue its efforts to prosecute Israel: FM

Islam Times - Iran, along with the Islamic countries and the region, will continue its efforts to prosecute Israel for its crimes in Gaza, Iran's foreign minister says.

In response to the Iran Press correspondent's question on the legal actions of Iran and the countries of the resistance front, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: In the past 4 months, academicians and legal experts from Iran and the world have held two meetings to deal with the wide legal dimensions of the genocide in Gaza.Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Beirut, the Minister of Foreign Affairs added: We supported the South African government’s action to file a complaint at the International Court of Justice.He emphasized that Iran, along with the Islamic countries and the region, will continue its efforts to prosecute Israel's crimes in Gaza.Amir-Abdollahian said: I had excellent and constructive discussions with the Lebanese authorities. The bilateral relations between Tehran and Beirut are at their best in all fields.He noted: We discussed ways to expand cooperation with Lebanon. Iran and Lebanon agree on the regional issues, and despite Netanyahu's desire to continue the war, Iran and Lebanon seek peace, and war has never been a solution.Iran and other countries of the region like Saudi Arabia are waiting to see a consensus within Lebanon to support it.he end of the war means the end of Netanyahu and the Israel regime, he stated.Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that the White House must choose to remain hostage to Israel or choose a political solution.Hamas's ideas to end war wise, rationalThe Iranian FM said the Ideas Hamas proposed to stop the war indicate part of the Palestinian resistance group's wisdom and rationality which focuses on the political solution to the ongoing crisis in Palestine.About Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Amir-Abdollahian recalled that the operation was a fully Palestinian-made decision defined within the framework of anticipatory operations and based on international law.He noted that what is going on in Palestine and Gaza did not originate from what happened on October 7, but it was rooted in 75 years of the Israeli regime's occupation of Palestine.Holding a press conference on Saturday evening, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that the power of the Lebanese resistance never is imaginable for the Israeli regime, and any act of aggression by the regime to launch an extensive attack on Lebanon would mean the end of Netanyahu and the termination of the current situation in the region.He said that the Islamic Republic's support for the Lebanese's Hezbollah is defined within the framework of friendly relations with Lebanon not intervention, adding that the world has recognized Lebanon with its resistance front and there is no need for Iran to mention the factHe stressed that if there were no Resistance in Lebanon, no Lebanon would exist on the earth.Consultations with the Lebanese authorities are important for Iran and Sayyed Nasrallah's views are at the center of Iran's focus on the complicated equations of the region, noted the Iranian FM and hailed the role of Hezbollah and its leader in defending the Lebanese territorial integrity and contribution the regional stability.Reiterating the failure of the Israeli regime and its supporter the US in extending the war on Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic would welcome any initiative about Gaza the pivot of which is the Palestinian people and leaders.The Palestinian resistance leaders have come out of the heart of the Palestinian society and are the most reserved ones to revive the rights of the Palestinian nation.There is a consensus among the region's countries that the Israeli regime must be tried in the courts.Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the US and the UK attacks on Yemen, calling it another mistake made by the US to expand the war in the region.He said what the Yemeni army is doing in the Red Sea is a planned campaign to force the Israeli regime to stop the war and genocide against Gaza.Iran strongly supports maritime security because it benefits from the security. Still, it was the US that took a wrong strategy and extended war into the Red Sea, while the security of the Red Sea is subject to the termination of the war on Gaza, FM Amir-Abdollahian explained.Noting that the US now is strongly confused, he said that during the past four months, messages were exchanged between the US and Iran, part of which was focused on the US' demanding Iran prevent the Lebanese Hezbollah from high engagement in the operations against Israel.It means that the US and the Israeli regime have understood the power of Hezbollah well.Amir-Abdollahian addressed those Islamic and non-Islamic countries, that are connected to the Israeli regime in terms of trade relations and diplomatic ties, and are expected to cut off their ties with the Israeli regime in favor of the oppressed Palestinian nation.He said that Iran, both at the Presidential and Foreign Ministry levels, pursued diplomatic consultations with the leaders of the Islamic Countries, which led to the current situation of the Israeli regime such that it is in the worst possible status in the world.Today is the protector of security in the region and has played the most active role in fighting terrorism in recent years, while referring to political independence besides advancements in other areas of science as Iran's achievements during the 45-year since the victory of the Islamic revolution, the Iranian FM pointed out.