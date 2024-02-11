Islam Times - The Islamic Republic of Iran boasts being the 13th biggest military power, the 14th country with the ability to enrich uranium, the fifth state producing drones and the tenth nation producing submarines in the world.

The West Asian region saw an escalating trend of insecurity and turmoil from 2001 onwards, culminating between 2011 and 2017 with the emergence of Takfiri terrorism.However, the geography of the Islamic Republic witnessed security and tranquility which relies on the development achieved after the imposed war in the fields of defense and military.Iran also joined the Hall of Helicopter Manufacturers in 1998 with the Shabaviz helicopter construction, which was the reverse-engineered and upgraded model of the Bell 205 helicopter.In the next stage, the family of Shahed helicopters was produced in three models, 'Shahed 274', 'Shahed 278' and 'Shahed 285'.The Islamic Republic's missile achievements are not only limited to ballistic and long-range missiles but also in the field of air defense, Iran has been able to secure the country's skies by building defense missiles.At present, Iran is among the few countries in the world that have developed the most advanced anti-missile defense systems, relying on domestic capabilities.The most important one is the domestically-built Bavar-373 surface-to-air missile defense system, which is modeled after the Russian system, but is much more advanced and advocates the most important parts of the country, including some nuclear sites.Some other ballistic missiles of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), include Dezful, Zulfiqar, Qadr, Sejjil, and Zelzal.The Islamic Republic of Iran's tangible advances in the missile sector have angered and worried the enemies, as in recent years they have always focused on the missile sector and have tried to enter into negotiations in this area as well as in the nuclear sector.However, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution believes, "A sane person will never abandon his defense force. Thus, the defense power of the country must be strengthened day by day."One of Iran's most significant achievements in missiles is the Emad ballistic missile, which was unveiled in October 2016. At the time of its unveiling, this liquid-fueled missile was one of the first Iranian long-range missiles with a new warhead equipped with steering blocks for flight and error correction in the final stage.In the field of naval equipment, the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the countries that has gained knowledge of destroyer construction and has unveiled several domestic destroyers, including Jamaran, Sahand, and Dena.The army-navy escorts and supports its oil tankers in international waters.Iran is the tenth-largest producer of submarines and has the expertise to overhaul all types of ships and hovercraft.Iran has become self-sufficient in a variety of light, semi-heavy, and heavy equipment and weapons.Iran exports some of these products to 32 countries around the world, while before the Islamic Revolution, the production of a significant part of these products was exclusively monopolized by a few developed countries in the world.Iran's drone power has increased its deterrence. The drone power of the Islamic Republic of Iran has grown to the extent that today the enemies are focusing on this area and even trying to prevent the continuation of the development of the drone power of Iran by accusing Iran of involvement in the Ukrainian war.Iran has succeeded in the field of drone technology in building all kinds of radar-evading drones with high flight duration, armed with bombs and point-blowing missiles, so that today it is among the five leading countries in the field of drones in the world.The important military and defense achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been achieved by relying on the local capabilities of our country's scientists.The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran managed to turn the threat, posed as a result of the sanctions, into an opportunity to localize military and defense equipment.The localization of military equipment is one of the most significant achievements of the Islamic Revolution, which made the Islamic Republic of Iran today among the countries exporting weapons in the world.