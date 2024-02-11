0
Sunday 11 February 2024 - 01:35

Hamas Leader's Son Martyred in Gaza: Local Reports

Story Code : 1115452
Hamas Leader
Hazem Ismail Haniyeh, son of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh, has been killed, the social media accounts belonging to the Zionist Israeli regime reported on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the local Palestinian media confirmed the report saying that Hazem Ismail Haniyeh, one of the sons of Ismail Haniyehwas martyred in the attacks of the Zionist regime's army fighter jets on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian website "www.elbalad.news" reported that Hazem was 22 years old and a college student.

The Palestinian sources have so far announced the martyrdom of 14 members of Haniyeh's family, including Khaled Ismail Haniyeh.
