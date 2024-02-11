Islam Times - Local reports in the besieged Gaza Strip the son Hazem Haniyeh, the son of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, has been martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Hazem Ismail Haniyeh, son of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh, has been killed, the social media accounts belonging to the Zionist Israeli regime reported on Saturday.Meanwhile, the local Palestinian media confirmed the report saying that Hazem Ismail Haniyeh, one of the sons of Ismail Haniyehwas martyred in the attacks of the Zionist regime's army fighter jets on the Gaza Strip.The Palestinian website "www.elbalad.news" reported that Hazem was 22 years old and a college student.The Palestinian sources have so far announced the martyrdom of 14 members of Haniyeh's family, including Khaled Ismail Haniyeh.