Sunday 11 February 2024 - 01:37

US Bases in Syria Come under Drone, Rocket Attacks

According to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) as cited by local Iraqi media, Iraqi Resistance group again targeted a US base in the al-Omar oil field, the largest US military base in Syria.

According to SOHR, preliminary reports indicated casualties.  

This was the third attack on the US base in less than an hour. The US ground anti-aircraft missiles tried to counter the missiles, but could not shoot them down, SOHR said.
The report also said the US Koniko base also came under both rocket and drone attacks.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that air defense systems operated by US-led coalition troops based in eastern Syria halted six drone attacks targeting their base at the Conoco oil field on Saturday, a security source said.

The source did not tell Reuters if there were casualties.
