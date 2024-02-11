0
Sunday 11 February 2024 - 01:43

Rights Group: Israel Commits ‘Crime of Genocide’ 15 Days After ICJ Ruling

Story Code : 1115454
Rights Group: Israel Commits ‘Crime of Genocide’ 15 Days After ICJ Ruling
The Israeli army continues to carry out systematic and widespread destruction of residential areas and neighbourhoods, civilian infrastructure and facilities, the rights group said on Saturday, Al-Jazeera reported.

Euro-Med said Israeli forces have killed 1,864 Palestinians, including 690 children and 441 women, in addition to injuring more than 2,933 people since the court’s decision was issued last month.

“Thus, Israel continues to violate its international obligations and the decision of the highest court in the world by committing the crime of all crimes – the crime of genocide,” the group said.

ICJ said on 26 January Israel must prevent genocidal acts in its war with Hamas and allow aid into Gaza.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,947 Palestinians and injured more than 67,459 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024
Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza
Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza
11 February 2024
Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah
Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah
11 February 2024
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to 'Intimidate' Her over ICJ Case
10 February 2024
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
10 February 2024
Sound of Massive Explosion Heard near Damascus
Sound of Massive Explosion Heard near Damascus
10 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
10 February 2024
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
9 February 2024
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
9 February 2024