Rights Group: Israel Commits ‘Crime of Genocide’ 15 Days After ICJ Ruling

Islam Times - Israel continues to commit crimes 15 days after an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on genocide in Gaza, said Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

The Israeli army continues to carry out systematic and widespread destruction of residential areas and neighbourhoods, civilian infrastructure and facilities, the rights group said on Saturday, Al-Jazeera reported.Euro-Med said Israeli forces have killed 1,864 Palestinians, including 690 children and 441 women, in addition to injuring more than 2,933 people since the court’s decision was issued last month.“Thus, Israel continues to violate its international obligations and the decision of the highest court in the world by committing the crime of all crimes – the crime of genocide,” the group said.ICJ said on 26 January Israel must prevent genocidal acts in its war with Hamas and allow aid into Gaza.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,947 Palestinians and injured more than 67,459 others.Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.