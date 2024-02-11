0
Sunday 11 February 2024 - 01:51

Over 1,100 People Killed Or Injured in Haiti Gang Violence in January: UN

Story Code : 1115457
Over 1,100 People Killed Or Injured in Haiti Gang Violence in January: UN
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) cited the UN Human Rights Office for the tally of casualties in the capital of Port-au-Prince and other major cities, the highest for the period in two years, Xinhua reported.

"In recent days, outbreaks of deadly violence amid demonstrations have caused major disruptions to humanitarian operations, affecting our plans to reach civilians in need, especially those at displacement sites," OCHA said. "There are more than 313,000 people displaced around the country."

The humanitarians said that road blockages and movement restrictions impact healthcare workers and compromise access to essential social services. Difficulties accessing roads and ports also affect the delivery of life-saving relief.

"One humanitarian organization in the Department of Sud was also looted, which will have a major impact on its operations in the coming days," said the office.

Additionally, the humanitarians said more than 1,000 schools nationwide, including in Port-au-Prince and other urban areas, were temporarily closed in mid-January because of ongoing anti-gang demonstrations.

OCHA said that violence in the country increased the price of food items by almost 25 percent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024
Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza
Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza
11 February 2024
Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah
Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah
11 February 2024
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to 'Intimidate' Her over ICJ Case
10 February 2024
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
10 February 2024
Sound of Massive Explosion Heard near Damascus
Sound of Massive Explosion Heard near Damascus
10 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Occupied Palestine
10 February 2024
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
Meta Removes Imam Khamenei’s Instagram Accounts
9 February 2024
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
Putin: Ukraine is Artificial State
9 February 2024