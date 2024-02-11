0
Sunday 11 February 2024 - 02:01

Palestine Has Post-War Political Plans: Iran’s FM

The top Iranian diplomat, who has traveled to Beirut in the first leg of a regional tour, met with Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday.

Reaffirming Iran’s support for Gaza and describing Palestinians as the true owners of Palestine, Amirabdollahian said only they are entitled to decide their fate.

“We have been informed that they (Palestinians) have political plans and initiatives for the post-war stage,” the Iranian minister said.

He noted that while the developments in Gaza are moving towards a political solution, the Israeli prime minister still sees his survival in war.

Amirabdollahian stressed the need for collective efforts to finalize a political solution and end the Israeli regime’s military onslaught and war crimes against Palestinians as soon as possible.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he highlighted Iran’s support for security and stability in Lebanon, saying the attempts at creating division between the Lebanese nation and the resistance have gone nowhere.

Lauding Lebanon’s backing for the Palestinian resistance, Amirabdollahian said Iran has made efforts during the past four months to prevent the spread of war in the region by forcing the Zionist regime to stop the war on Gaza.

For his part, Mikati pointed to the complicated and volatile conditions in the region, stressing the need for continued efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Lebanon seeks regional security and stability, the caretaker prime minister added, calling for plans to counter the threat of spread of war in the region by ending the Israeli war on Gaza.

He also briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the political situation in Lebanon and the conditions along Lebanon’s border with the territories occupied by the Zionist regime.

Amirabdollahian held talks with the Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah earlier in the day.

He is scheduled to travel to Damascus after the visit to Lebanon.
