Resistance Groups Appreciate Iran’s Support for Palestine

Islam Times - The leaders of the Palestinian resistance groups expressed their gratitude to Iran for backing the people of Palestine, acknowledging the impact of Iran’s diplomatic efforts in support of Gaza during four months of relentless Israeli strikes.

During a trip to Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a meeting with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala, member of Hamas’ politburo Osama Hamdan, and deputy secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Jamil Mazhar, in Beirut on Saturday.The participants in the meeting discussed the latest political developments in Palestine and the Zionist regime’s onslaught on Gaza.Congratulating Iran on the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Palestinian leaders praised the Iranian leadership, government and nation for supporting the Palestinian nation.They also highlighted the significance of Iran’s diplomatic efforts at the international level in support of the Palestinian people and resistance during the past four months.Pointing to the certain signs of victory for the Palestinian nation as a result of resistance, the leaders said the situation is in favor of resistance as the Zionist enemy has achieved none of its declared objectives under the mounting internal and international pressures.For his part, the Iranian foreign minister said the Palestinian resistance has been able to stabilize its indisputable role and position in Palestine and the regional developments after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7.Amirabdollahian also pointed to his consultations with various foreign officials and organizations on the settlement of the Gaza crisis, saying the Palestinian people alone are entitled to decide the fate of Palestine.He also stressed that other regional and international actors should refrain from imposing plans on the Palestinian nation and respect Palestine’s right to self-determination.At least 27,947 people have been killed and 67,459 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.