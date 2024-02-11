Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza

Islam Times - Observers believe that the Israeli prime minister’s assertion that the war on Gaza won’t end until the death of Hamas leaders implies that he is looking for an excuse to justify his regime’s defeat amid a psychological warfare.

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced recently that the war on the Gaza Strip “must not end” until the death of Hamas leaders.This assertion has led a number of observers to the conclusion that the Zionist regime -disappointed at the failure to fulfill its objectives in the Gaza war- will be satisfied with the assassination of Hamas leaders in order to end the war and use it as a justification for its defeat under the pressure of psychological warfare.Such threatening rhetoric is not anything new since the plots to assassinate Palestinian commanders and resistance leaders such as ‘Yahya Sinwar’ and ‘Mohammed Deif’ have always been on the agenda of the Israeli regime, which has assassinated several prominent Palestinian resistance figures in the past.“The Zionist regime has made extensive military and intelligence efforts recently to kill the leaders of Hamas, particularly Yahya Sinwar, the commander of the Hamas movement in Gaza,” an informed source in the Islamic resistance front told Tasnim in reaction to Netanyahu’s recent comments about the plan for the assassination of Hamas leaders.The source said the Zionist regime has intensified its espionage activities in Gaza and other parts of the occupied territories with the help of its allies, including the US and the UK, to locate the top Hamas leaders and carry out the assassination plot.According to the source, the Israeli regime is desperately trying to win a “major victory on the field” following its successive defeats in confrontation with the Palestinian resistance and its total failure in achieving the declared objectives for the onslaught on Gaza.Netanyahu is seemingly seeking to use the assassination of Yahya Sinwar as an excuse to invent his own account of victory under the pressure of the media.After receiving a heavy blow from the Palestinian resistance in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, Israel set a series of purposes such as the destruction of Hamas in Gaza, the liberation of all captives, and the demolition of all tunnels, none of which have been materialized.At least 27,947 people have been killed and 67,459 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.