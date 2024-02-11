Iranians to Mark 45th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory on 22 Bahman

Islam Times - Iranians from all walks of life will participate in nationwide rallies to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution Victory on Sunday.

Rallies to mark the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution will begin at 09:30 IRst in Tehran and other major and small cities across the nation.22 Bahman celebration is an annual public rally where Iranians take part nationwide to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and renew their allegiance to the ideals of the Revolution, its founder Imam Khomeini (RA), and Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.45 years ago, on the 12th of Bahman 1357 in Persian Calender (February 1, 1979), Imam Khomeini (RA), the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after fifteen years of exile and distance from his homeland, stepped into the soil of Islamic Iran amid the enthusiastic welcome of the people.Ten days after his arrival to Iran, on the 22nd of Bahman 1357 (February 11, 1979), the Islamic Revolution of Iran reached victory over the former Shah of Iran.For this reason, from the 12th day of Bahman, which is the day of Imam Khomeini's (RA) arrival in Iran, to the 22nd day of Bahman, which is the day of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, it is called the "10-day dawn "and every year, special celebrations and ceremonies for the victory of the Islamic Revolution take place in is held these days.The huge turnout of Iranians to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution has repercussions in world media.Every year on the 22nd of Bahman, people from all over Islamic Iran renew their allegiance to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution with their million-man presence in a magnificent march.Iran press news agency congratulates all the freedom lovers of the world on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.