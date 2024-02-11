Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - Foreign media reported on Saturday night that once again the town of Qiryat Shemona in the north of occupied Palestine was targeted by a rocket attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah.

According to Iran press, It is said that this attack was carried out in response to the recent crime committed by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon.A few hours ago Al-Mayadeen reported that one person was killed and nine others were injured as a result of the Israeli army's attack on the town of "Houla" in southern Lebanon.On Saturday evening, the Zionist army also carried out airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, including Al-Naqoura and Rachaya Al Foukhar.Lebanese Hezbollah also targeted a Zionist base in the "Upper Galilee" area with 2 missiles on Saturday evening.The Lebanese Resistance fighters also managed to take control of a "SkyLark" drone of the Zionist army.Lebanon's Hezbollah also announced in another statement: "Jal-ul-Alam" base has been hit with precision rocket weapons.On the other hand, the news sources of the Zionist regime announced on Sunday morning that the missile warning sirens were activated in "Al-Jalil".Some unconfirmed reports indicate that rockets were fired from Syrian territory to the north of occupied Palestine.Channel 12 of the Zionist regime also reported that the Iron Dome system intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was flying from Lebanon towards the aerospace of Kadarim, south of Safad.Channel 12 has not mentioned more details about the nature of this suspicious object.With the start of the "Al-Aqsa Flood " operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Lebanon's Hezbollah has carried out daily and heavy operations against the goals of the Zionist regime in order to entertain a large part of the Zionist military in the north of the occupied territories and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.Hizbollah's operations began just one day after the start of the al-Aqsa Flood operation and at the same time as the Zionist regime's aggression on the Gaza Strip.In this regard, the Zionist media have repeatedly admitted that Hezbollah still has the upper hand in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories and that the Israeli army is trapped in this area.