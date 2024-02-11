0
Sunday 11 February 2024 - 09:00

World Leaders Felicitate President Raisi on Anniversary of Revolution Victory

Story Code : 1115494
World Leaders Felicitate President Raisi on Anniversary of Revolution Victory
Continuing to receive congratulatory messages on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, so far, the heads and officials of Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Croatia, China, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan have sent messages to congratulate Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President on the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, President official website reported.

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kazakh leader Tokayev on behalf of Kazakhstanis personally congratulated Ebrahim Raisi and the entire people of Iran on the Iranian Revolution Day.

The Kazakh Head of State wished the Iranian President success in his responsible post and the friendly people of Iran well-being and prosperity.
